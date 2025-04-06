9 Tax Exemptions Introduced For Businesses With Annual Revenues Under EGP 20M: Finance Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced that nine new tax exemptions will be granted to business activities with annual revenues below EGP 20m, as part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to support small enterprises and broaden the tax base through trust and partnership.

Speaking during an open dialogue with heads of investor associations at the Federation of Small Enterprises, Kouchouk emphasized that the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is a key partner in the rollout of the government's first package of tax incentives.

“Together, we are contributing to providing unprecedented tax incentives to every individual and company in Egypt,” Kouchouk said, affirming the ministry's commitment to making the tax environment more efficient and business-friendly.







The meeting was attended by senior ministry officials including Sherif El-Kilani, Deputy Minister for Tax Policy; Yasser Sobhi, Deputy Minister for Financial Policy; and Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority.

Kouchouk highlighted that small businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups are a top priority for the government due to their central role in driving economic growth. He stated that all barriers to registration for small investors have been removed, and the Tax Authority is actively providing support to facilitate access to benefits under the new tax framework.

In addition to the exemptions, the minister revealed that financial support and extra incentives are being considered for the first 50,000 taxpayers who register under the simplified tax system. He noted that registered taxpayers will also be eligible for broader government support, including financing and export-related benefits.

Alaa El-Sakty, head of the SME Investors Association, welcomed the initiative, saying:“We are committed to ensuring that all SME owners benefit from the tax facilitations and incentives. We will reach out to them directly and encourage them to take full advantage of these opportunities.”

He praised the Finance Ministry's new approach to tax policy, saying it plays a crucial role in stimulating investment and energizing economic activity across the country.