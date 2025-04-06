Gov't Approves Slew Of Regulations, Signs Off Set Of International Agreements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, on Sunday approved the 2025 Data Disclosure Regulation aimed at safeguarding citizens' personal data and curbing its misuse for promotional, advertising, or intrusive messaging purposes that infringe on individuals' privacy.The regulation seeks to preserve data confidentiality and integrity, define the procedures and conditions for data disclosure, and outline who may legally access such information. It also reinforces data protection amid the growing ease of collecting, storing, and processing personal information, ensuring compliance with constitutional rights and applicable legislation.The measure supports the government's efforts to transition toward secure, accessible digital services in line with global standards, which in turn bolsters public trust and enhances Jordan's ranking on international data protection indices key to advancing the country's Economic Modernization Vision.The Cabinet also endorsed the mandating reasons for a draft regulation for the practice of anesthesia, in preparation for its referral to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for final approval procedures.The proposed regulation responds to a rising number of Jordanian graduates holding bachelor's degrees in anesthesia and anesthesia technology, introducing the new role of "anesthesia technician." It sets licensing conditions and outlines operational responsibilities for those in the profession.Under the draft, individuals with a two-year associate degree or those who have passed the comprehensive anesthesia exam from an accredited institution would be eligible to practice as "anesthesia technicians."The regulation defines their scope of duties and permits them to perform certain emergency procedures in the absence of a specialist physician.The Cabinet further approved the mandating reasons for a draft regulation for the profession of cosmetology, aligning it with medical and health standards and responding to increasing demand among graduates holding bachelor's degrees in the field.To practice, graduates from Jordanian universities must complete six months of practical training, while those from non-Jordanian institutions require one year. The regulation specifies accredited training entities, mandates prior written approval from the Ministry of Health, and sets limits on the number of trainees per facility.It also outlines the responsibilities and restricted practices of licensed cosmetology technicians.In a related move, the Cabinet extended the grace period for renewing professional licenses without incurring late penalties through June 30, granting businesses and investors additional time to complete procedures via the Ministry of Local Administration's newly launched digital services platform.Refunds or credits will be issued to those who previously paid late fees during license renewals.On international cooperation, the Cabinet approved an agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan on disaster and crisis management. The accord covers joint activities, data and knowledge exchange, and training in disaster preparedness and response.Additionally, the Cabinet signed off on a mutual recognition agreement of maritime crew certification between Jordan's Maritime Commission and its counterpart in Kazakhstan. The agreement facilitates job opportunities for Jordanian seafarers aboard Kazakh vessels and promotes collaboration in maritime education and training.Lastly, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labor through the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. The MoU aims to enhance workforce skill development, improve labor market productivity, and foster bilateral cooperation in alignment with both nations' labor regulations.