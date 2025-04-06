Perseus Mining March Quarter Report Webinar
| Australia: Wednesday April 30, 2025
Perth – 7:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
| Canada: Tuesday April 29, 2025
Vancouver – 4:00pm
Toronto – 7:00pm
| UK: Wednesday April 30, 2025
London – 12:00am
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 819 4783 7066
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
| +61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
| ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,368,107,623
Performance rights: 10,056,681
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
| DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director
| CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
...
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
...
International numbers available:
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment