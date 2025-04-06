Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Perseus Mining March Quarter Report Webinar


2025-04-06 11:00:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/April 7, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its March 2025 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday April 30, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday April 30, 2025
Perth – 7:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am 		Canada: Tuesday April 29, 2025
Vancouver – 4:00pm
Toronto – 7:00pm 		UK: Wednesday April 30, 2025
London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 819 4783 7066

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005 		+65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,368,107,623
Performance rights: 10,056,681
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
 DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director 		CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
...
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
...

International numbers available:

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at .


