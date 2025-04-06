St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR (X3), And Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4002967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/06/25 at 0141 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

ACCUSED: Stephen Turcotte

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violating Court Order of Conditions (VCOR) (x3), and Criminal Threatening.

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault, domestic violence & stalking.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/06/25 at approximately 0141 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of an 911 hangup call in the town of St. Johnsbury. Troopers spoke with all the involved individuals on scene. Investigation revealed Stephen Turcotte (46) had committed the offenses of domestic assault, VCOR (x3), and criminal threatening. Troopers took Turcotte into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Turcotte was held on $2,000.00 bail and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex. Turcotte was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/07/25 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $2,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111

