Celebrating The Champions Of Children

Release date: 07/04/25

South Australians are being recognised for their exceptional commitment, care, hard work or innovation in South Australia's child protection and family support system.

Nominations are now open for South Australian Child Protection and Family Support Awards.

The awards highlight the outstanding contributions of children and young people with experience of the system, birth and carer families, volunteers, staff, non-government partners and Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations in the critical child protection and family support sector.

They are held through a partnership between the Malinauskas Labor Government through the Department for Child Protection and the National Association for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (NAPCAN).

The following categories are open for nomination:



Outstanding Achievement of a Child or Young Person

Active Efforts Award

The Voice of Children and Young People in Care

Outstanding Service Award – Positive Impact

Outstanding Service Award – Health, Wellbeing and Development

Outstanding Service Award - Sector Development

Outstanding Service Award – Regional Impact

South Australian Foster Carer of the Year

South Australian Kinship Carer of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Community Service Award Minister for Child Protection Lifetime Achievement Award

Since the inaugural awards ceremony in 2021, more than 1000 nominations have been received, including more than 300 for last year's awards.

Uniting Country SA is this year's gold awards sponsor, while the HenderCare Foundation and SYC are the silver sponsors.

Nominations close on 16 May, with winners announced at the SA Child Protection and Family Support Awards on Friday 5 September ahead of National Child Protection Week.

To find out more about the awards or nominate, visit

Quotes Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Every day, I am inspired by the individual and collective passion, determination and expertise of those who tirelessly strive to improve the lives of children and young people, as well as the young people themselves who overcome adversity and with resilience and strength, contribute so much to our community.

Being engaged with the child protection and family support system is deeply rewarding and deeply challenging. It is complex and sometimes heartbreaking. Despite that, people are relentlessly driven to help improve children's lives, to help them know they are not alone.

Our South Australian Child Protection and Family Support Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the determination, resilience, joy and hope of people in the system, and to shine a light on those who make a lasting and positive impact on children and young people.

I encourage South Australians to nominate those who have made a difference in the lives of children and young people and some of the remarkable young people themselves.

Attributable to Leesa Waters, NAPCAN Chief Executive

A child's safety should never be negotiable. National Child Protection Week reminds us that we all have a role to play in fostering environments where young people can grow without fear or harm.

Behind every award is a story of resilience, determination, and the unwavering belief that no child should face harm. These moments of recognition reinforce that change is happening because of the leaders all around us.

We know that conversations can play a part in ensuring adults take accountability in protecting children through grow awareness and challenging norms, however, conversations alone are not enough; true accountability requires action, ensuring that every discussion translates into tangible steps to protect children.

Attributable to Margie Ferrett, 2024 Foster Carer of the Year

My husband Gary and I were so thrilled to be finalists and didn't even give a second thought that we could possibly win.

When we were named winners, it was a huge honour especially because there are so many amazing foster carers right across South Australia.

We dedicate the award to the 300 children we've supported over the three decades that we've been carers. We believe all kids deserve an equal chance and being able to give them that, and provide them a loving home, is what it's all about.

