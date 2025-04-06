Saramonic K9 Unveiled - Digital UHF Audio System With User Experience Friendlier For Filmmakers

Strong anti-interference performance, high-fidelity audio recordings, and safety backup constitute a reliable audio system. Designed with that in mind, Saramonic K9 is a digital UHF system that converts audio signals into a digital format before transmission, making it less prone to interference than analog. In addition, the ultra-wide UHF spectrum (550-960 MHz) it operates in offers more channels to auto-scan and locks onto optimal channels within 0.3 seconds, even in densely crowded RF environments.

The Saramonic K9 delivers cinematic clarity through its 130dB input - 120dB output dynamic range , capturing whispers to explosions without distortion. Engineered with industry-standard 32-bit float recording, Saramonic K9 preserves 192kHz/32bit fidelity across its full dynamic spectrum. Editors gain post-production superpowers: rescuing clipped dialogue, amplifying subtle ambiance, or isolating frequencies - all while maintaining phase accuracy.

Cinema-Ready Innovation for All Productions



32-Bit Float Onboard Recording with 32GB storage safeguards pristine audio for post-production freedom, capturing whispers to explosions without clipping.

Timecode Sync ensures frame-perfect alignment across multi-camera shoots, slashing editing time.

Saramonic System controls up to 48 devices remotely, offering more flexibility when transmitters are hard to access.

Industry's Smallest IP67 Lavalier Mic (Ø3mm) withstands dust, sweat, and rain while remaining virtually invisible on talent. Dual-Screen Monitoring displays real-time transmitter status and RF health at a glance.

Availability

Saramonic K9 is available through Saramonic Online Store and worldwide dealers with a recommended retail price at EUR 999 (global version) and USD 999.99 (US version). Order now: saramonic/product/saramonic-k9-uhf-microphone

About Saramonic

Saramonic is a leading audio brand dedicated to empowering creators to sound remarkable. Founded in 2012, the company has built a strong foundation for innovation, which is supported by an R&D team of over 100 members, 400+ patents, and 5 acoustic labs. Today, Saramonic continues to drive innovation for its growing community of 40 million users.

Contact: Jingyi Chen, [email protected]

SOURCE Saramonic