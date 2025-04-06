ADP Clear Partners With PIMD To Drive Digital Bunkering Transformation In Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pertamina International Marketing & Distribution Pte. Ltd. (PIMD) has selected ADP Clear to drive its digital bunkering transformation, reinforcing its commitment to efficiency, compliance, and transparency. With over 8,000 bunker deliveries processed on its platform, ADP is the industry's leading digital bunkering solution.

Part of Indonesia's Pertamina group, PIMD aims to actively contribute to Singapore's marine and bunker industry advancements, promoting technological innovations and sustainable practices to enhance the overall competitiveness and environmental responsibility of the sector.

As a company committed to operational excellence and digital transformation, PIMD recognises the critical role that data plays in ensuring accountability and efficiency. Under this partnership, PIMD will implement ADP Clear as its electronic Bunker Delivery Note (eBDN) solution, ensuring full compliance with Singapore MPA's digital bunkering standards while optimising workflows across its fleet.

ADP will provide PIMD with real-time visibility and enhanced transparency, allowing the organisation to optimise its delivery processes and uphold the highest industry standards. This strategic approach accelerates PIMD's growth trajectory to 200,000 tonnes of bunker deliveries per month across 5 barges, and paves the way for additional expansion and increased market share.

"By adopting ADP, we can enhance operational control, streamline our bunkering process, and reinforce trust within the maritime ecosystem. Moreover, with ADP's dedicated global support team available around the clock, we have the confidence that expert assistance is always within reach. We look forward to our continued collaboration with ADP in shaping the future of digitalised bunkering," said Justin Tan, Trading Manager of PIMD.

"ADP Clear is proud to collaborate with PIMD in its digital transformation, enhancing efficiency and transparency in bunkering operations. By leveraging ADP's technology, PIMD is streamlining its supply chain, seamlessly managing over 50 deliveries per month, while driving operational excellence at scale. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for digital innovation in the industry," said Eunice Low, Business Development Manager at ADP Clear.

Why ADP Clear? Advanced Delivery Platform is a multi-party workflow platform that streamlines the entire bunker requisition process. It enables real-time data transfer between all stakeholders, reducing manual work and errors. This results in:



Paperless Operations – eliminates manual documentation, saving time and resources.

Real-Time Data & Accuracy – reduces human error, ensuring seamless data transfer.

Unmatched Security – blockchain-powered protection that exceeds MPA regulations.

Full Transparency – clear documentation of fuel quality, quantity, and delivery process. Barge certification documents are available in the platform. Operational Efficiency – instant data access enables smarter scheduling and decision-making.

About PIMD

PIMD is part of Pertamina Group, Indonesia's state-owned energy giant. It operates as the international marketing and distribution arm in oil, gas, renewables, and petrochemicals. It is a key player in marine fuel trading in Singapore, committed to innovation and sustainability.

About ADP Clear

ADP Clear offers comprehensive digital bunkering solutions across 15 ports globally, processing more than 6 million metric tons of marine fuel on platform since 2021.

SOURCE ADP Clear

