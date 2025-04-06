IPAC – G7 Foreign Ministers Strongly Condemned China’S Military Exercises Around Taiwan

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, Taiwan – The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) issued a statement on April 4 strongly condemning Beijing's recent military exercises around Taiwan, pointing out that the actions of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command were escalatory, provocative, and without justification . It also stated that Beijing's calculated escalations around Taiwan had gone on for far too long and that the international community could not stand idly by as the cross-strait status quo was eroded, harming the people of Taiwan and global stability.

IPAC added:“Taiwan's security was inextricably linked to the security of the global economy and called on governments worldwide to condemn the PLA's military activities, violent rhetoric and reiterated its appeal to the international community to develop a coordinated response plan to prevent the situation from further deteriorating.”

The IPAC statement has already been signed by 43 members of parliament as well as prominent political figures from 25 countries and the European parliament, underscoring a high degree of international consensus on the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Minister of foreign affairs Lin Chia-lung welcomed the statement, thanks like-minded friends for supporting Taiwan through concrete action, and urged democratic countries to unite in the face of China's military threats.

The ministry of foreign affairs reaffirms that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are indispensable to global security and prosperity and that Taiwan will continue to work hand in hand with the international community to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, issued a statement:

“We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, express deep concern about China's provocative actions, particularly the recent large-scale military drills around Taiwan.

These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity.

G7 members and the larger international community have an interest in the preservation of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions to threaten such peace and stability, including by force or coercion.

“G7 members continue to encourage the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialogue.”

