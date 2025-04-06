Senior Mining Executive - Frederic Mercier-Langevin To Join Patriot Battery Metals

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - April 7, 2025 – Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF ) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that highly experienced and Quebec-based mining executive Frederic Mercier-Langevin, will join Patriot Battery Metals commencing immediately. Mr Mercier-Langevin takes on the role of Chief Development / Operating Officer (CDO/COO) for the Company driving the further assessment, development and value-added opportunities for our Shaakichiuwaanaan (shaa-gi-chi-waa-naan) Project.

Mr Mercier-Langevin, is a Mining Engineer by training (including a Masters in Rock Mechanics), with over 20 years' experience in open pit and underground mining environments, leading into senior and executive roles respectively, with both Agnico Eagle Mines and more recently Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Mr Mercier-Langevin's extensive commissioning, operations and development experience, including large-scale open pit and underground mines in the North, is a key inclusion to Patriot's executive team. He will be instrumental in the next steps of development of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, as the team progresses towards a timely and high-quality completion of the Feasibility Study and ESIA.

Ken Brinsden, Patriot's Managing Director said: "With Frederic as a timely addition to Patriot's executive team we are further building capability, experience and localising the senior management team. These are important elements that will help contribute to the successful development of our Shaakichiuwaanaan Project.

"Add to that Frederic's solid reputation, his engaging style and command of local Quebec conditions, we are lucky that he has chosen to join us," Mr Brinsden added.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Project located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was announced for the CV5 Pegmatite August 21, 2024, and highlights it as a potential North American lithium raw materials powerhouse. The PEA outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS") only process flowsheet.

