Westside Road Opens To Single-Lane Traffic As Washout Repair Advances

British Columbia News

Drivers are advised that Westside Road is reopening to single-lane-alternating traffic ahead of schedule this afternoon, Sunday, April 6, 2025, as repairs progress following a significant washout on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

This traffic pattern will be in place 24 hours a day for the foreseeable future while crews continue debris cleanup and complete the installation of new culverts at the washout site.

Travellers can expect delays and short closures of as much as 20 minutes at a time. No stopping will be permitted within the slide area at any time, and the road will be closed if rainfall exceeds threshold levels.

The ministry and its maintenance contractor will be monitoring the site closely 24 hours a day until works are complete. Work is restricted to daylight hours. The ministry will provide updates about the schedule for the full reopening of the road as the work progresses.

The ministry continues to collaborate with local governments, Indigenous communities and stakeholders to ensure a co-ordinated and safe approach to the repairs.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit DriveBC:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.