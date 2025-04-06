Multibank Group Records Exceptional Financial Results With Revenue Of $361.8 Million And EBITDA Of $284.9 Million In 2024
Revenue surpasses $361 million in 2024, marking an 18% year-on-year increase
EBITDA surged by 24.5% to reach $284,909,572 in 2024.
Net income exceeds $264 million, reflecting 16% growth
Dubai, UAE – April 6th 2025: MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has achieved a record-breaking financial performance in 2024, reinforcing its status as a global industry leader.
According to the latest audited financial statements, MultiBank Group's revenue surged to $361,874,865, an 18% increase from $306,636,714 in 2023. Meanwhile, EBITDA skyrocketed by 24.5% to reach $284,909,572 compared to $228,792,229 in the previous year. This milestone highlights the Group's global growth, technological-advancements, and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its worldwide client network.
The Group also reported a 16% increase in net income, rising from $226,837,355 in 2023 to $264,054,898 in 2024, highlighting strong operational efficiency and sustained profitability.
In his comments, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: 'Our exceptional financial results are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and client trust. As we continue to expand globally, we remain committed to providing world-class financial solutions that empower traders and institutions worldwide. We look forward to building on this success in the years ahead.'
Managing an impressive daily trading volume of over $25.6 billion, MultiBank Group serves a vast and diverse clientele of more than 2 million traders across 100 countries, and is licensed by 17 financial regulators globally. The group is setting new industry standards with its user-friendly online trading platforms, leveraging state-of-the-art technology, while showcasing its commitment to providing cost-effective trading solutions and leading-edge financial products.
