Turkish Opposition Leader Özgür Özel Re-Elected As CHP Leader At Extraordinary Congress

Turkish Opposition Leader Özgür Özel Re-Elected As CHP Leader At Extraordinary Congress
Voting, which began at 12:30 and ended at 14:25, saw high delegate participation. Of the 1,323 registered delegates, 1,276 cast their votes. Özel, the sole candidate in the race, received 1,171 valid votes, while 105 ballots were declared invalid.
The congress reflects the party's ongoing efforts to consolidate leadership and strategy following recent political developments and electoral challenges.
