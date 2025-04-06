Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Opposition Leader Özgür Özel Re-Elected As CHP Leader At Extraordinary Congress

2025-04-06 03:15:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 21st Extraordinary Congress of Türkiye's Republican People's Party (CHP), held under the slogan "The Will Belongs to the Nation," concluded with the re-election of Özgür Özel as the party's General Chairman, Azernews reports.

Voting, which began at 12:30 and ended at 14:25, saw high delegate participation. Of the 1,323 registered delegates, 1,276 cast their votes. Özel, the sole candidate in the race, received 1,171 valid votes, while 105 ballots were declared invalid.

The congress reflects the party's ongoing efforts to consolidate leadership and strategy following recent political developments and electoral challenges.

