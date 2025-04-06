Air Alert Declared In Kyiv And Several Regions Due To Ballistic Missile Threat
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the areas where air alert has been declared!” the statement reads.
Later, the Air Force reported that the threat of ballistic missil use had been averted.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces shot down 13 Russian missiles and 40 drone on the night of April 6, and another 53 enemy UAVs were lost locally.
