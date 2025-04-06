IPL 2025: Bowlers Are Game-Changers, Especially In This Format, Says Gill After Dominating Win Vs Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 6 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill credited his bowlers following their thumping seven-wicket over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 fixture on Sunday.

Mohammed Siraj claimed his career-best IPL figures as he picked 4-17 to restrict Hyderabad to 152/8 in 20 overs. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with two wickets each to take total control over Hyderabad batters in the clash.

In reply, Gill's unbeaten 61 along with Washing Sundar's 49 and Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 35 not out steered them to a dominating win with 20 balls to spare.

"Bowlers are game-changers especially in this format, lot of people talk about big-hitters but bowlers win you games. We wanted to play shots all along the ground, that was the chat between me and Washington Sundar," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Gill and Sundar scripted a 90-run match-setting partnership off 56 balls after losing Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler early in the innings. Gill lauded his partner for playing a valuable knock in his debut match for the match.

"He (Sundar) was padded up in the match against MI but with the Impact player rule, you have to change your plans at times. The way he batted today was fantastic. There was no conversation as such, it was all about playing good cricketing shots and once we had a 30-40 run partnership, it was taking the game from there," Gill said.

"The energy he (Mohammed Siraj) brings during bowling and fielding is infectious," he added.