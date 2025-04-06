Dubai Hot Air Balloon Incident: Police Deny Reports Of Deaths As Video Goes Viral

A hot air balloon incident in Dubai last month caused injuries to some passengers, Khaleej Times can confirm. However, the Dubai Police have refuted reports claiming fatalities in the incident, which took place on March 23.

A video posted over the weekend shows a Russian tourist and her mother boarding the balloon and soaring over the desert before experiencing a rough landing. Some international media outlets reported two fatalities in the incident, which the police have dismissed.“Some reports circulating in the media about the incident are false and misleading."

The police confirmed that the injuries sustained by the passengers were minor to moderate, and all affected individuals received immediate medical attention.“The passengers involved were from various nationalities.”

Preliminary findings suggest that the incident occurred due to deteriorating weather conditions during the landing.“A comprehensive official investigation is currently underway.”

A tour operator confirmed that the balloon experienced what is referred to as a 'hard landing'. As its name suggests, a hard landing is when the vessel hits the ground with more force than planned due to various factors.“There were four tourists who took the ride on March 23 on the Dubai-Al Ain Road. It had a hard landing as the wind was strong and the weather changed suddenly,” said the operator.

The Dubai Police have urged the public and media to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely on official sources for accurate updates,“in order to prevent unnecessary concern and confusion”.

Hot air balloon rides are a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. Passengers are typically driven to the desert before dawn, with the balloons taking off in time for sunrise, offering spectacular views as they soar over the desert.