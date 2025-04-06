Tripura Will Move Forward Through Peaceful Co-Existence Of All Communities: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the state will move forward through the peaceful co-existence of people from both tribal, non-tribal and all other communities.

After attending the Ram Navami Utsav at Sri Saibaba Temple at Amtali on the outskirts of the city, the Chief Minister said that people have faith in the incumbent BJP government.

CM Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the country's economic rise from the 11th to the 5th position globally.

He noted that this growth has been achieved without compromising national security and is being driven by a strong focus on infrastructure and last-mile delivery, in line with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy.

Emphasising that Tripura is following the same developmental path, the Chief Minister said the state has witnessed a major shift in public sentiment due to visible progress and a more positive, peaceful environment.

“One of the goals of this government is to ensure the overall welfare of every section of the society,” he told the media.

CM Saha said that the state would progress through the peaceful co-existence of people from all castes and tribes.

“If there is any problem, we would resolve it through dialogue. Many issues are settled at the round table meeting. We have demonstrated this not just in words but also through actions. If a problem arises, we try to resolve it swiftly. People trust us, and based on that trust, we work to address any issue. We work for the welfare of the people across all matters.”

The Chief Minister also remarked that the people of Tripura are deeply religious. He said that especially mothers and sisters have unwavering faith in religion and because they have faith in religion, we are also believers.

“Those who do not believe in religion are atheists. When we visit religious places, we experience a different kind of feeling. Our government's goal is to bring smiles to people's faces,” he added.

The Chief Minister claimed that the current government is working sincerely to ensure that citizens experience a“feel good” atmosphere under its administration.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami, which also coincided with the 45th foundation day of the BJP, the Chief Minister prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Tripura.

“Although I am a political person, I am also a human being. My greatest satisfaction lies in fulfilling the aspirations of the common people, and our government is fully dedicated to that cause,” he said.