Pasqua Wines Celebrates 100 Years With Vinitaly International Award And Immersive 'Ode To The Future' Exhibition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are deeply honoured to receive this award in our centenary year," said Umberto and Riccardo Pasqua, President and CEO of Pasqua Wines. "For a century, we've expressed the Valpolicella terroir with a unique vision. This recognition reaffirms our mission as ambassadors of Italian wine."

The accolade follows Pasqua's 2023 "Innovator of the Year" title from Wine Enthusiast, which was the first Italian winery to have achieved the distinction.

To mark the milestone, Pasqua Wines unveils 'Ode to the Future,' a free public exhibition at Giardino Giusti (April 5–9), exploring the connection between winemaking and artistic expression.

"Art and wine share a language of creativity," said CEO Riccardo Pasqua. "In challenging times, they inspire optimism - just as our wines have for 100 years."

The showcase features:



A Rizzoli-published book tracing Pasqua Wine's history through iconic wines.

An Infinity Room with an immersive digital experience.

A site-specific installation by Foll studio, reinterpreting five legendary labels with works by contemporary artists:



Famiglia Pasqua – Enzo Ragazzini



Mai Dire Mai – Giuseppe Ragazzini



11 Minutes – Michael Mapes



Hey French You Could Have Made This but You Didn't – Sofia Crespo Terre di Cariano by Cecilia Beretta – Gaia Alari

Pasqua Wines further animates Vinitaly with 'Sips of Art', a series of collaborations with Verona's cultural institutions:



Book Tasting (April 5–6, 4–5 PM): Authors Simone Tempia and Paola Barbato discuss literature and wine at Achille Forti Gallery.

Guided Tours : Complimentary visits to the Modern Art Gallery (April 5–6). 'The Lesson of the Canary' (April 5, 6–9 PM): Artist Enrico Mitrovich transforms four historic boutiques with installations.

"Our wines will be at the centre of Vinitaly through a series of exclusive and public events," said CEO Riccardo Pasqua. "Giardino Giusti will be our home during the event, hosting commissioned works that celebrate our centenary. In challenging times, art helps us look beyond the present, fostering creativity and optimism."

'Ode to the Future' Public Opening Hours:



April 5: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

April 6: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 7: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

April 8: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. April 9: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Registration is recommended via Pasqua in the First 100 Years section.

Notes to Editors

ENRICO MITROVICH An expert in new media, Enrico Mitrovich is involved in net art, photography, installations, and painting. His work has been featured in the Net Art guide of the E-Business Innovation Center in Stuttgart (2001), a monographic issue on video games in The Philadelphia Inquirer Magazine (1997), and volumes on video games by Marco Bittanti. He participated in Aperto Torino and the Net Art collective exhibition at the Cafenzo Gallery in Seoul. Among his solo exhibitions, he has showcased his work at ABC Gallery in Milan, the Municipal Theatre in Lonigo, the Astra Theatre, and the Cheiros Gallery in Vicenza. His group exhibitions include showcases at Palazzo della Gran Guardia in Verona, Loft Gallery in Valdagno, the City of Padua Gallery in Padua, Tino Ghelfi Gallery, and the Asolo Film Festival, where he exhibited alongside Giovanni Sarani. Mitrovich has created numerous installations in collaboration with writer Vitaliano Trevisan in theatres, bookshops, and film festivals, including the artistic project Ruins: A State of Fact. Since 2003, he has maintained his studio at Officina Arte Contemporanea in Vicenza. He currently resides in Vicenza.

THE ODE TO THE FUTURE ARTISTS

Gaia Alari is a visual artist and animator. After studying medicine, she fully dedicated herself to art in 2016. She began animating her charcoal drawings, developing a distinctive technique that immediately set her work apart. She has collaborated with various art galleries worldwide, including Colector Gallery (Mexico and USA). Since 2020, she has focused on experimental frame-by-frame animation. Her work has been selected for numerous artistic and editorial projects, including music videos-most notably her painted animations for Coldplay and Alessia Cara. She also collaborates with The New York Times Magazine and is currently completing the short film What Comes at Night. Her works have been exhibited at the Centre Pompidou, the MASC Foundation, and international art festivals. Her work explores the interaction of ephemeral shapes and figures with space and time, represented on paper using charcoal and pastels.

FILIPPO BOLOGNA, born in 1978 , is an Italian writer, screenwriter, and director. His debut novel Come ho perso la guerra (Fandango, 2009) was a finalist for the prestigious Premio Strega. He won the 2009 Premio Fiesole Narrativa Under 40 and the Premio Bagutta Opera Prima. He has written the screenplays for several films, including Perfect Strangers, which earned him a David di Donatello award in 2016.

Sofia Crespo is a visual artist with a deep passion for technology and biology. Her artistic research explores how organic life uses artificial self-simulation mechanisms for its evolution, suggesting that technology is not a separate entity but a natural product of the organic life that created it. Sofia examines the similarities between AI-generated imagery and human creativity, as well as how humans cognitively perceive artistic expression. Her work questions the potential of AI in artistic applications and its relationship to our concept of creativity. She is currently part of the artist duo Entangled

Foll is a design and creative production studio focused on spatial experiences, handling complex projects where technology is often a central but unseen element, with emotion as the goal. Driven by the belief that play, and research are essential for exploration, Foll applies the narrative language of spectacle to designing spaces as dynamic, evolving entities. At the core of its creations is the audience-not as passive spectators but as active participants-engaging in a continuous dialogue between individual perception and collective interaction.

Michael Mapes is an American collage artist. Born in 1962, he lives and works in New York. After earning a BFA in Design and an MFA in Studio Art, he developed a distinctive style of deconstructing and reassembling original images into intricate mosaics made up of hundreds of fragments. His work is inspired by entomology and forensic science, integrating prints with personal details and physical objects such as jewelry, fabric scraps, X-rays, fingerprints, and hair samples-creating what he calls "biographical DNA." This process transforms the portrait into a unique interpretation of individual elements while maintaining the integrity of the original subject. His work has been exhibited and collected internationally, with solo exhibitions in cities like The Hague, Hong Kong, and New York.

Enzo Ragazzini was born in Rome in 1934. He began his career in the late 1950s exploring visual perception and optical phenomena, becoming a pioneer of optical art. In 1963, he created photographic images for Gae Aulenti and Carlo Aymonino for the Milan Triennale, and in 1965, he exhibited a solo show on optical art at the Einaudi Bookstore in Rome. From 1965 to 1975, he lived in London, where he participated in a 1969 exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Arts alongside Don McCullin and Tony Ray-Jones and illustrated The Beatles Illustrated Lyrics. In 1972, he exhibited at the Venice Biennale in the British Pavilion. After returning to Italy in 1975, he collaborated with Civiltà delle Macchine, the Touring Club Italiano, and companies such as Olivetti, Iveco, IRI, and Ansaldo. His works have been showcased in prestigious institutions like Modern Art Oxford, MACRO in Rome, and the International Center of Photography in New York.

Giuseppe Ragazzini is an Italian visual artist born in London in 1978 to a Dutch mother and an Italian father. His work spans painting, animated painting, and video scenography, exploring the intersection between analog and digital worlds. He developed an original technique of live painting metamorphosis, performed live during concerts and theatrical productions. His video installations have accompanied performances in major Italian and international theaters. In September 2014, he curated the video scenography for La Dolce Vita: The Music of Italian Cinema, the opening concert of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra's 2014-2015 season at Lincoln Center. He has participated in solo and group exhibitions in Italy and abroad, using various media to explore the theme of metamorphosis. Giuseppe is also the artist behind the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, presented in 2022.

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE, founded in 1925, is a historic Veronese wine company owned by the Pasqua family and celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025. The company is internationally recognized as a producer and ambassador of prestigious wines from Italy's Veneto region. With a century of winemaking expertise, Pasqua looks to the future with a renewed stylistic vision that blends tradition and innovation. Today, President Umberto Pasqua leads the company alongside his sons: Riccardo Pasqua, CEO, and Alessandro Pasqua, President of Pasqua USA. With the introduction of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a laboratory of innovation and dialogue, where quality and creativity take center stage.

