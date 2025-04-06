IWL 2024-25: HOPS FC Defeat Odisha 3-2 To Continue Battle For Survival

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 6 (IANS) HOPS FC defeated defending champions Odisha FC 3-2 in an enthralling relegation battle at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in IWL 2024-25 on Sunday. The two teams were level 2-2 at the break.

The visitors were faced with a difficult situation, where anything short of a win would see them get relegated at the end of the season. However, the Delhi side stepped up their game.

Kiran Pisda's (13' og) own goal had put HOPS in the lead, while Pooja (34', 90′) netted a brace. Neha (14') and Pyari Xaxa (45+1') were the two scorers for Odisha FC.

HOPS took the lead against the run of play, when Gladys Amfobea ran down the right in the 13th minute, and played a low cross across the goal. Kiran, attempting to clear the ball, turned it into her own net.

Kiran redeemed herself a minute later, when she sent in a cross from the left that struck the cross-bar and fell at the feet of Neha, who smashed it in had the upper had, but HOPS took the lead once again. Gladys, from the left this time, sent in another low cross that ricocheted off the far post, and was then tapped in by Pooja.

Odisha FC drew level again in the first half injury time, when their Ghanaian forward Jennifer Yeboah fed a through ball to Pyari, who finished it at the far post.

Buoyed by the second equaliser, Odisha stepped on the gas and created frequent chances.

Lynda Kom Serto had a couple of close chances after the hour mark. Her 65th minute long ranger went agonisingly over the cross-bar. A minute later, she was played through inside the HOPS box, and it took a fine save from Odisha FC goalkeeper Anshika to keep her out.

HOPS were on the back foot, but they were, by no means, out of the contest. Gladys was played through on the left, as she slipped the ball under Anshika. The Ghanaian thought she had scored, but Odisha's Malati Munda slid in to clear it off the line.

With a minute of regulation time left on the clock, Gladys created yet another opportunity to keep her side's hopes alive. She proceeded down the right and cut it back for Pooja, whose shot was deflected out. The ensuing corner created some confusion in the Odisha box, as the ball fell to Pooja, who volleyed it home.

Jennifer had a chance to put Odisha back level again in injury time when Lynda Kom played her through behind the HOPS defence, but the latter's shot was straight at the keeper.

A late free-kick earned by Jennifer saw Lynda Kom stand over the dead ball. Her shot aimed at the top-left corner went inches wide.