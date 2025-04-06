5 Tips From An Expert For Choosing A Self-Help Book That Will Actually Work

MENAFN - The Conversation) The wellness industry is one of the fastest growing markets, with an estimated global value of US$6.3 trillion in 2023 . Gen Z and millennials are driving much of this growth, spending more on wellness products and services than older generations .

The challenge, however, is that the wellness industry has few guardrails, allowing social media influencers and media personalities to position themselves as experts on well-being - sometimes without scientific backing.

In a space where personal opinions and untested strategies are often presented as facts, it can be difficult to distinguish between helpful guidance and misleading information.

Self-help books and bibliotherapy

One form of self-help that has gained attention is bibliotherapy , which uses books to support well-being. If you're looking to improve your well-being, you may find yourself at your local bookstore or library scouring the shelves for a self-help book.

The self-help category is one of the largest non-fiction book categories . But not all self-help books contain strategies that are actually tested to determine their efficacy.

With over 15,000 self-help books published yearly in the United States alone , sifting through so many books can be challenging.

As a professor of psychology and founder of a book club that selects evidence-based books on well-being and self-improvement , I identify self-help books that rely on research rather than personal opinions or commercialized wellness trends.

5 tips for choosing self-help books

Here are five key tips for choosing self-help books that are grounded in reliable evidence:

1. Consider the author's credentials

Check the qualifications of an author before assuming their book is evidence-based. Keep in mind that writing a book doesn't qualify an author as an expert.

Some self-help books are based on personal experiences rather than scientific research, and while lived experience can be valuable, it is not the same as strategies that have been tested to determine their efficacy.

Look for authors with academic credentials, like a PhD or doctor of medicine from a reputable school, rather than those claiming expertise solely through personal experience.

Many professional writers simply summarize existing research rather having conducted the research they are writing about. This can sometimes lead to oversimplification or misrepresentation of scientific findings.

A quick online search can help determine whether an author has the necessary expertise to offer credible, science-based advice.

2. Don't judge a book by its popularity

Just because a book is a bestseller or endorsed by celebrities doesn't mean it's grounded in science or evidence-based. Unlike academic research, which undergoes peer review before publication, self-help books are not always vetted for accuracy.

A book's success may be driven by marketing, emotional appeal or trendy ideas rather than solid scientific evidence.

3. Consider where a book is shelved

Bookstores and libraries categorize self-help books in a variety of sections, including health, wellness, well-being and new age. While some books in these categories are evidence-based, you might consider looking under the science and nature section instead.

Exploring beyond traditional self-help sections can increase the likelihood of you finding books based on credible, scientific evidence.

4. Be open to different topics

Self-improvement is not limited to a single aspect of life. Well-being is a multifaceted construct with some experts including nine or more dimensions , including but not limited to physical, emotional, social, intellectual, spiritual, financial, environmental, occupational and cultural.

When searching for a self-help book, consider exploring a well-being dimension that you may not know much about to expand your knowledge. This can contribute to a more well-rounded sense of personal development. Or, consider a topic that you want to know more about from a scientific perspective.

5. Think critically about what you read

Even evidence-based books may report findings that are surprising or contradictory. If you read something that seems contrary in a book, seek out additional sources to verify the claims for yourself.

The most credible self-help books will include a list of references to original studies that allow you to verify claims for yourself and draw your own conclusions. The extra-benefit of these references is that they can also serve as a gateway to additional resources on the topic.

A pathway to better health and well-being

Reading offers a number of benefits for well-being, including helping cognitive function, reducing stress, improving sleep quality and quantity, improving mood, and decreasing blood pressure.

Although reading is often considered a solitary activity, it can also be a way to connect with others. Being part of a community can help reduce social isolation, decrease loneliness and increase connectedness.

Book clubs, in particular, can provide a way for you to reap the benefits of reading and community. I created the the Reading for Well-Being Community Book Club at Carleton University.

I select evidence-based books on various aspects of well-being and self-improvement as Professor Pozzulo's Picks. I also interview the authors of the books I select on my Reading for Well-Being podcast .

Each month, members receive a newsletter announcing my pick and a link to the digital platform where my review is posted including a discussion board where club members can share their thoughts about the book. There are no fees and all are welcome to join .

Whether reading alone or with a group, the benefits of books extend far beyond their pages. So pick up a book and start your journey toward a healthier and more connected life.

Happy reading!