Russian Shelling In Nikopol District Leaves One Injured, Damages Residential Buildings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling yesterday resulted in one injury and significant damage to residential buildings.

This was stated in a report from the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukrinform.

“The occupiers deployed drones, artillery, and UAVs to attack towns and villages in the Nikopol region, with strikes continuing through the night. The police received 50 reports from citizens regarding Russian aggression,” officials stated.

An FPV drone targeted high-rise buildings in Nikopol, causing an explosion that left a 46-year-old man with shrapnel wounds and damaged several five-story buildings. Additionally, the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk rural territorial communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Investigators documented extensive damage to infrastructure, including private homes, apartment buildings, outbuildings, vehicles, and a supermarket.

In addition, according to updated information, three people were injured in an enemy attack in Synelnykove district yesterday: a 68-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy. Residential buildings and an outpatient clinic were damaged.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on April 5, a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the morning shelling of the Malomykhailivka community, and 17 houses were damaged.

Photo credit: National Police