Russian Troops Shell Residential Area In Kramatorsk

Russian forces targeted the private residential sector of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Kramatorsk came under enemy fire – the private sector. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Honcharenko reported.

Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the shelling.

As reported, one civilian was wounded in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region over the past day.

Photo: Kramatorsk city administration