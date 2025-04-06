Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Shell Residential Area In Kramatorsk

2025-04-06 10:12:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces targeted the private residential sector of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Kramatorsk came under enemy fire – the private sector. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Honcharenko reported.

Read also: Sybiha urges global community to increase pressure on Russia following air attack

Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the shelling.

As reported, one civilian was wounded in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region over the past day.

Photo: Kramatorsk city administration

