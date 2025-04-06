Russian Troops Shell Residential Area In Kramatorsk
Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Kramatorsk came under enemy fire – the private sector. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Honcharenko reported.Read also: Sybiha urges global community to increase pressure on Russia following air attack
Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the shelling.
As reported, one civilian was wounded in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region over the past day.
Photo: Kramatorsk city administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment