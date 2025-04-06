Lusail Sky Festival Concludes With Over 340,000 Visitors
Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar, in collaboration with Qatari Diar, concluded the Lusail Sky Festival, following three days of exceptional turnout and immersive entertainment.
Coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr, the largest event of its kind in Qatar welcomed over 340,000 visitors. The festival delivered an extraordinary visual showcase that brought together over 3,000 drones and 16 aircraft in a series of choreographed aerial performances, including international aerobatics, skywriting, pyrotechnics, and laser-enhanced night shows and fireworks.
The sky above Lusail was illuminated by teams from Qatar, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as 123 international participants contributed to the high-octane displays. The vibrant atmosphere extended to the ground, with guests enjoying live performances, family activities, and a curated selection of food offerings across several trucks and carts.
As a free-to-enter public event, the Lusail Sky Festival further demonstrated Visit Qatar's commitment to hosting world-class experiences that are accessible to all, positioning the country as a dynamic destination for regional and international visitors alike.
