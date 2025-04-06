403
Russian Attacks on Kyiv Leaves One Dead, Many Injured
(MENAFN) On Sunday, local authorities reported that a Russian airstrike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, resulted in at least one fatality and three individuals injured.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared the tragic news on Telegram, stating, “The body of a man killed in the enemy attack was found in the Darnytskyi district.
He was found on the street, near the epicenter of the explosion. The man's identity is being established.”
In an earlier update, Klitschko mentioned that the assault led to fires breaking out in non-residential structures across Kyiv’s Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, as well as Solomianskyi neighborhoods.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, added on Telegram that two of the injured individuals had been hospitalized for treatment.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted 13 out of 23 different types of missiles, as well as 40 out of 109 attack drones launched by Russia during the night.
In response to the overnight airstrikes, the Polish Armed Forces stated on X that it had deployed fighter jets to patrol its airspace.
They also heightened the alert status of their ground-based air defense and radar surveillance systems.
