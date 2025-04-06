Azerbaijani Speaker Highlights Nation's People-Centered Development At IPU Assembly In Tashkent

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, delivered a comprehensive address on Azerbaijan's social development achievements at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, under the theme“Parliamentary activities for social development and justice,”reports.

As reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis and Azernews, Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan's approach to social policy is deeply rooted in the principle that economic strength enables meaningful social progress. Citing President Ilham Aliyev's words, she stated:“The citizen of Azerbaijan is at the center of our policy, and the principles of social justice have always been important for us.”

She outlined key achievements, noting that unemployment and poverty levels have been reduced to 5.5 percent. Over the past five years, four social reform packages have been adopted, covering 40 percent of the population. During this period, the minimum wage has increased 2.7 times, the wage fund 2.6 times, and social benefits and pension payments fivefold.

Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan's development priorities are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The“Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” strategy lists the creation of a dynamic and inclusive society based on social justice as one of the country's five strategic pillars.

She also pointed to the role of the Constitution and the legislative process in shaping the nation's social framework.“Our parliament has adopted fundamental laws covering key areas of social development, and we continue to revise them to reflect the evolving needs of society,” she noted.

Turning to the post-conflict recovery process, Gafarova underlined the government's commitment to restoring the territories liberated in 2020. She highlighted efforts in demining, reestablishing economic activity, and launching green energy projects.“So far, around 10,000 former internally displaced persons have returned to their homeland. By the end of 2026, this number is expected to reach 140,000,” she said, describing it as a powerful example of people-centered and sustainable development.

She also reminded participants that for three decades, Azerbaijan faced the challenges of integrating nearly one million refugees and internally displaced persons due to Armenia's occupation of 20 percent of its territory. This includes over 250,000 Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

“Despite the massive destruction of cities, villages, and cultural heritage sites, the government has consistently met the social needs of displaced citizens,” she added, reaffirming Azerbaijan's commitment to rebuilding war-torn regions and supporting affected populations.