Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds ICON Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 11, 2025 - ICLR

NEW YORK, April 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against ICON plc (“ICON” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLR) and reminds investors of the April 11, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) ICON was suffering from a material loss of business due to customer cost reduction measures and other widespread funding limitations impacting ICON's client base; (ii) ICON's purported Functional Service Provision (“FSP”) and hybrid model offerings were insufficient to shield ICON from the adverse effects of a significant market downturn; (iii) the requests for proposals ICON received from its biotechnology customers during the Class Period were used in substantial part as price discovery tools, and thus were not indicative of underlying client demand; (iv) ICON's customers had canceled contracts, limited or reduced engagements, delayed clinical trial work, and/or failed to enter into new contracts with ICON for additional clinical trial work at historical rates once existing projects ended (or were scheduled to end) in 2024; (v) ICON's two largest customers were diversifying their CRO providers away from ICON; (vi) as a result of the above, ICON's reported net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics materially misrepresented client demand for ICON's services; and (vii) consequently, ICON was tracking materially below the 2024 revenue and EPS guidance issued during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

On October 23, 2024, ICON reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2024, disclosing that ICON had generated quarterly revenues of just $2.03 billion, revealing a surprise“revenue shortfall” that significantly missed consensus estimates of $2.13 billion by more than $100 million. ICON further revealed that its quarterly net new business wins had declined sequentially to $2.3 billion during the quarter from $2.6 billion in the prior quarter and that ICON's book-to-bill ratio fell sequentially to 1.15, down from 1.22 in the prior quarter. During the corresponding conference call, ICON CEO, defendant Stephen Cutler, revealed that two of ICON's large pharmaceutical customers had materially curtailed upcoming FSP trial work due to ongoing cost containment measures, which he stated would continue to negatively impact ICON's financial performance going forward. On this news, the price of ICON ordinary shares fell more than 20% over two trading sessions.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

