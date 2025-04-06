Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Intellia Therapeutics Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 14, 2025 - NTLA

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in Intellia between July 30, 2024 and January 8, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, April 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NTLA) and reminds investors of the April 14, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information concerning Intellia's Phase 1/2 study evaluating NTLA-3001 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-associated lung disease. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's timeline for the aforementioned study, specifically that Intellia expected to dose the first patient in the second half of 2024. Defendants failed to disclose inter alia that the demand for viral-based editing was rapidly dwindling as non-viral delivery methods became a main target of the scientific research community due to their cost-effectiveness and more efficient development, thus making NTLA-3001 an inefficient program for Intellia to maintain.

On January 9, 2025, Intellia issued a press release "announc[ing] its strategic priorities and key anticipated 2025 milestones". Among other items, Intellia announced that it plans to focus its resources on developing drug candidates NTLA-2002 and nex-z and will discontinue development of NTLA-3001, which will result in the Company cutting around 27% of its workforce. Intellia said that it expects to incur charges of approximately $8 million in the first quarter of 2025 in connection with the restructuring. Intellia further announced the retirement of its Chief Scientific Officer, Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D.

On this news, Intellia's stock price fell $1.82 per share, or 15.14%, to close at $10.20 per share on January 10, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Intellia Therapeutics' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Intellia Therapeutics class action, go to /NTLA or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

