Elton John Returns To 'SNL' After A Decade As He Battles Vision Loss

Nothing can stop music legend Elton John if he puts his mind to it. The veteran musician made a solid return to the sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' with Brandi Carlile. He graced the show despite his vision loss.

The two made up for a dynamic duo as they appeared as the musical guests on the latest episode of the show, reports 'People' magazine.

Jack Black served as host on the episode. For their first performance, John, 78, and Carlile, 43, sang 'Little Richard's Bible' off their newly released collaborative album, 'Who Believes in Angels?'

As per 'People', later in the show, the pair returned to the Studio 8H stage to perform the title track of their latest LP.

John's 'SNL' appearance marked his first time back on the late-night comedy sketch series in over a decade. He last appeared on the show in April 2011, when he served as both host and musical guest.

Before that, the 'Your Song' crooner appeared as the musical guest for the first time in April 1982. Carlile, meanwhile, marked her third time on 'SNL'. She previously appeared as the musical guest during an October 2021 episode, and then did the same again a year later in December 2022.

John's appearance on 'SNL' also came amid his recent health struggles. Last year, the star shared in a post on Instagram that he had contracted an infection and lost vision in his right eye. The infection, he further explained in a later interview with Good Morning America, was sustained while spending the summer in the south of France.

John and Carlile first met in 2009. At the time, the singer wrote John a letter asking him to play piano on her song“Caroline” from her album 'Give Up the Ghost'.