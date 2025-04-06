Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Says Date of His Visit to U.S. Is Still Not Confirmed

2025-04-06 07:25:08
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday that there is no confirmed date for his upcoming visit to the United States.

In his remarks to the press in Istanbul, Erdogan explained that the specific timing for the planned working visit has not yet been decided.

He went on to mention that during this period, Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, along with trade minister, Omer Bolat, might have their own meetings or travel arrangements related to the US.

These engagements, according to Erdogan, could involve discussions on the recent concerns regarding tax regulations.

Erdogan expressed hope that the positive stance being considered by the US would eventually lead to tangible actions.

He referred to a phone conversation on March 16 with Leader Donald Trump, where he reaffirmed his strong belief that Ankara and Washington would strengthen their mutual relations in the new phase through collaboration, a results-driven approach, and mutual sincerity.

