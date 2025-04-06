Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Fencers Head To China For World Junior And Youth Championships

Azerbaijani Fencers Head To China For World Junior And Youth Championships


2025-04-06 07:06:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani fencers have departed for Wuxi, China, to compete in the World Junior and Youth Fencing Championships, Azernews reports.

The prestigious tournament will take place from April 7 to 15, bringing together young talents from around the globe to compete across various fencing disciplines.

