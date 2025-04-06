Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Hails Successful Test Of New Hypersonic Missiles

2025-04-06 07:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 6 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced on Sunday the successful test of a new hypersonic missile engine, developed in collaboration with the United States.
The UK Minister of Defense stated in a press release that the in-depth test, which lasted six weeks, involved real-time data analysis aimed at refining design elements and enhancing compelling performance.
The hypersonic cruise missile was intended to support the delivery of a hypersonic weapon technology demonstrator by 2030, as part of the Ministry of Defense's Team Hypersonic (UK) program, statement added.
The tests took place in the US, as part of a joint team led by the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory. (end)
