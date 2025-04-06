403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Hails Successful Test Of New Hypersonic Missiles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 6 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced on Sunday the successful test of a new hypersonic missile engine, developed in collaboration with the United States.
The UK Minister of Defense stated in a press release that the in-depth test, which lasted six weeks, involved real-time data analysis aimed at refining design elements and enhancing compelling performance.
The hypersonic cruise missile was intended to support the delivery of a hypersonic weapon technology demonstrator by 2030, as part of the Ministry of Defense's Team Hypersonic (UK) program, statement added.
The tests took place in the US, as part of a joint team led by the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory. (end)
mrn
The UK Minister of Defense stated in a press release that the in-depth test, which lasted six weeks, involved real-time data analysis aimed at refining design elements and enhancing compelling performance.
The hypersonic cruise missile was intended to support the delivery of a hypersonic weapon technology demonstrator by 2030, as part of the Ministry of Defense's Team Hypersonic (UK) program, statement added.
The tests took place in the US, as part of a joint team led by the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment