Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Show Up Together On Outing Putting Speculations To Rest

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were seen putting on a united front after weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship.

The couple chose casual outfits, as they opted for baggy trousers and puffer coats. They stepped out for a sweet treat with their friend Lori Harvey, reports co'.

Justin and Hailey appeared to be in good spirits, both smiling, following the public backlash they'd both received. Last month, Hailey received a wave of criticism after a TikTok video, depicting how Hailey and Justin met, went viral on the social media app. The video accused Hailey of 'stalking' Justin for several years before they started dating in 2016.

As per co', the video includes numerous clips and screen grabs alleging that Hailey strategically inserted herself into Justin's life whilst he was, at the time, dating Selena Gomez. As a result, the model was brutally scrutinised by fans.

This comes after Justin was met with growing concern among his fans after paparazzi snaps showed him looking downcast and 'hollow-eyed.' Justin further fuelled speculation when he posted a video on Instagram showing himself smoking while listening to music.

In the video, Justin frequently smiled at the camera, showing off his teeth and playfully blowing smoke as he made eye contact with the lens. He even leant in close to the camera, giving a cheeky smile, and then blew a puff of smoke towards it after taking a drag from a roll up cigarette.

Some fans feared that the star's actions may reflect deeper personal struggles, especially considering his past challenges with mental health. As the video was posted as an Instagram Story, where fans couldn't comment, they took to his most recent post to share their opinions instead.

One user commented: "Why is nobody talking about what he posted in his story?". Whilst another added: "Yh, that was cringe." A third penned: "No frr I'm not like shocked he's smoking but why did he post it? (sic)". More recently, it was revealed that Justin's alarming behaviour had been causing Hailey considerable distress, and she has allegedly reached out to loved ones to ask for prayers for Justin.