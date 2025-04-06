Deputy Director-General Of The Department Of South Asian, Middle East, And African Affairs Met With Ambassador Of The Republic Of Uganda To The Kingdom Of Thailand, With Residence In Kuala Lumpur

On 24 March 2025, Ms. Wanalee Lohpechra, Deputy Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs, met with H.E. Mrs. Betty Oyella Bigombe, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Kingdom of Thailand, with residence in Kuala Lumpur, who was travelling to Thailand on her official duties.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation to the Royal Thai Government for its facilitation in the repatriation of Ugandan nationals who were illegally recruited to work in Myanmar. The Ambassador informed that during her visit to Thailand, she would meet with the relevant Thai agencies both in Bangkok and in Mae Sot District, Tak Province, in preparation for repatriating the next batches of Ugandan nationals from Myanmar.

Both sides exchanged views on various issues to promote bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Uganda, particularly development cooperation in various fields of Thailand's expertise and Uganda's need such as information technology, service and hospitality as well as trade and investment. The Ambassador shared her plan to organize a business forum in Thailand in June 2025 and sought support from the Thai relevant agencies, especially the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

