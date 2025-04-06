European Patent Office Reports Innovation Remains Robust Amid Global Economic Uncertainties: Patent Index 2024

NEW YORK, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies and inventors from around the world filed 199,264 patent applications at the European Patent Office (EPO) last year, according to the Patent Index 2024 published today. The high level of patenting activity was on a par with the previous year (2023: 199 452, -0.1%), following three years of significant growth. Patent applications from Europe, including all 39 EPO member states , rose by 0.3%, while those from outside Europe fell slightly (-0.4%).

"Despite political and economic uncertainties, European companies and inventors filed more patents last year, underlining their technological prowess and their continued investment in R&D," said EPO President António Campinos. "The EPO's patent data is a clear roadmap for industry, policy, and investment priorities. As the Draghi and Letta reports warn, to stay competitive globally, Europe must enhance its innovation ecosystem and do more to help inventors scale up and commercialise their inventions, especially in critical areas such as green technologies, AI and semiconductors."

Computer technology takes the lead

Computer technology, which includes areas of AI such as machine learning and pattern recognition, led for the first time, with 16,815 patent applications in 2024. Electrical machinery, apparatus, energy posted the strongest growth last year (+8.9% on 2023), driven by advances in clean energy technologies, particularly battery innovation (+24.0%).

Global trends

The United States maintained its position as the top country of origin for European patent applications, followed by Germany, Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea. EPO member states accounted for 43% of filings, while 57% came from outside Europe (see graph Origin of applications ). Notably, R. Korea saw the strongest growth (+4.2%), China saw a 0.5% increase, while companies and inventors from the US (-0.8%) and Japan (-2.4%) filed fewer applications.

Diverse sources of innovation: Large companies are major contributors

Samsung was the new top applicant at the EPO in 2024 (having last topped the ranking in 2020), Huawei dropped to second, followed by LG, Qualcomm and RTX . The top 10 includes four companies from Europe, two from R. Korea, two from the US, and one from each of China and Japan.

Small companies use patent system to drive innovation

In 2024, 22% of patent applications to the EPO from Europe came from individual inventors or SMEs (companies with fewer than 250 employees), with another 7% from universities and public research organisations (see graph Breakdown of applicants by category ). This highlights the patent system's appeal to smaller entities, further strengthened by the EPO's April 2024 fee reductions for micro-enterprises, individuals, non-profits, universities, and research institutions.

One in four patent applications includes a woman inventor

In 2024, 25% of all patent applications to the EPO coming from Europe named at least one woman as an inventor. Among major filing countries (over 2,000 applications), Spain led with 42%, followed by Belgium (32%) and France (31%).

SOURCE European Patent Office (EPO)

