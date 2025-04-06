Explosive Shells, Cartridges Found In Well; MP Police Await Experts' Report

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 6 (IANS) The police authorities are awaiting an expert analysis following the discovery of numerous army-grade hand grenade shells and cartridges concealed within a well in the Ranjhi Amnala area of Madhhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The startling find was made during the annual cleaning of the well recently, a routine task that took an unexpected turn this year.

As workers carried out their duties, they stumbled upon the submerged shells and cartridges of ammunition, which already have gathered rust, prompting immediate notification to the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the grenades and shells may be linked to the Ordnance Factory Khamaria, a government-run establishment that manufactures ammunition for the armed forces. It is believed that the discovered items might have originated from the facility.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, both police and security officials have initiated a thorough inquiry.

Last Friday afternoon (April 4), the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was dispatched to the site to assess the findings.

“At first glance, the shells of military-grade ammunition, such as hand grenades, appear to be nothing more than scrap. The BDS determined that the items are old and non-functional. However, we have sent the materials to explosive experts at the Khamaria factory for further examination and are awaiting their report,” stated Satish Sahu, City Superintendent of Police, Ranjhi, Jabalpur.

Despite questioning local residents, investigators have yet to uncover any definitive leads.

The police are also delving into the circumstances that led to the ammunition shells, cartridges being deposited in the well.

A pressing question remains: How did such aged scrap manage to drift into the well during routine annual cleanings? The seriousness of the matter has been underscored by the police, who have enlisted forensic experts and additional bomb squad units to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

A detailed report is anticipated.“Ultimately, it appears to be scrap and junk - nothing more,” the officer further said.