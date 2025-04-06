Türkiye And Georgia Reaffirm Strategic Partnership At Parliamentary Meeting In Tashkent

Türkiye And Georgia Reaffirm Strategic Partnership At Parliamentary Meeting In Tashkent
The Georgian Parliament's press service noted that Kurtulmuş congratulated Papuashvili on his re-election, emphasizing that the will of the people must be respected and serve as a foundation for progress.
The two speakers highlighted the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Türkiye and Georgia, while also exploring future avenues for enhancing inter-parliamentary ties.
During the meeting, they discussed the recent initiative to establish a trilateral cooperation format involving the parliaments of Georgia, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.
Regional developments and global challenges were also addressed, with Papuashvili thanking Türkiye for its continued support of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Both sides agreed to deepen their strategic partnership moving forward.
