Türkiye And Georgia Reaffirm Strategic Partnership At Parliamentary Meeting In Tashkent

2025-04-06 06:14:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, held a meeting with Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

The Georgian Parliament's press service noted that Kurtulmuş congratulated Papuashvili on his re-election, emphasizing that the will of the people must be respected and serve as a foundation for progress.

The two speakers highlighted the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Türkiye and Georgia, while also exploring future avenues for enhancing inter-parliamentary ties.

During the meeting, they discussed the recent initiative to establish a trilateral cooperation format involving the parliaments of Georgia, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.

Regional developments and global challenges were also addressed, with Papuashvili thanking Türkiye for its continued support of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both sides agreed to deepen their strategic partnership moving forward.

