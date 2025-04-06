North Macedonia's NATO Contributions, Deterrence And Defence & Support To Ukraine In Focus At NATO PA Meeting In Skopje

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 05 April 2025

“Your NATO accession not only enhanced your security but also our shared security,” underlined Marcos Perestrello, NATO PA President when opening the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's (NATO PA) Standing Committee meeting in Skopje (5-6 April), only a few days after the five-year anniversary of North Macedonia's entry into NATO.



“In five years, North Macedonia has demonstrated it is a valuable and reliable Ally. An ally which meets the 2% GDP spending target. An ally which contributes to the defence of the Eastern flank [...]. An ally which supports stability in the Western Balkans [...]. An ally which supports Ukraine's sovereignty and self-defence.”



The meeting also took place less than a month after a tragic night club fire claimed the lives of 60 people. In his remarks, President of the Government Hristijan Mickoski noted the deep sorrow felt across North Macedonia but highlighted the role NATO Allies played in responding to the crisis:“The accident demonstrated how fragile life is, but also the importance of solidarity, which is the foundation of our Alliance; when one of us is in trouble, we all come running to help.”



“NATO means solidarity. And I want to reiterate our Assembly's solidarity too,” President Perestrello made clear.



North Macedonia continues to solidify its reputation as an Ally, including by investing in the modernisation of its armed forces.“This year our defence budget was 2 percent of GDP, 32 percent of this is dedicated to new equipment purchases,” said Vlado Misajlovski, Minister of Defence. He also noted North Macedonia's deployment of forces to NATO's KFOR mission in Kosovo and NATO's multinational battalions in Bulgaria, Latvia and Romania.“So, we actively contribute to our joint security and understand the power of Allied interoperability,” Misajlovski concluded. On Sunday, the more than 40 parliamentarians had a chance to visit the Ilinden Military Barracks.



At its annual early spring meeting, hosted by Dragan Kovachki, Head of the delegation of North Macedonia, the Standing Committee also reviewed the Assembly's political agenda and had a first discussion on its contributions for the upcoming NATO Summit in June in The Hague.



“We must make sure that we strengthen NATO, so it remains the essential bulwark defending the security of Europe and North America,” underlined Agnes Vadai (Hungary), NATO PA Vice-President in charge of preparing the Assembly's recommendations on bolstering NATO's deterrence and defence.



“To do this, we should focus on what unites us, on what makes us stronger, together. The Hague Summit must showcase a united, resolute NATO.” To take NATO's deterrence and defence to the next level, she also stressed the imperatives of rebalancing the transatlantic relationship and of ambitious capability targets backed by a new, robust defence investment pledge and further efforts to develop the industrial base and technological edge of the Alliance.



The NATO Parliamentary Assembly will adopt the final text of the declaration at the upcoming Spring Session in Dayton, Ohio from 23-26 May.



Standing Committee members also reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues its courageous self-defence against Russia's war of aggression.



President Perestrello highlighted the main lines of effort for Allied countries:“First and foremost, we must continue to meet Ukraine's short-term needs and to strengthen [its] position at the negotiating table.” He also underscored the imperative of establishing a“just and lasting peace, underpinned by solid security guarantees,” welcoming“the US administration's efforts towards a step-by-step ceasefire paving the way to a peace agreement”. He also called upon European Allies to do their utmost to“mobilise and step up [by] providing immediate aid, but also by demonstrating a readiness to take the initiative to guarantee a long-term peace”, including in particular efforts to gather a broad coalition of the willing for a reassurance force.



The delegation heard from Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and exchanged with Yehor Cherniev, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO PA.



Delegates also discussed political developments in Georgia, voicing mounting concerns regarding Georgia's democratic backsliding.



The Standing Committee also reviewed the Assembly's consideration of gender in 2024 as well as statutory matters.

Photos courtesy of ©The Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia/Sobranie

