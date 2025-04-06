403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NYT unveils ‘secret history’ of US interfering in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) A New York Times investigation has revealed that the Biden administration’s involvement in supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia was far more extensive than previously disclosed. The report highlights that U.S. intelligence played a critical role in Ukraine's military operations, with American support being vital to Kiev’s ability to target Russian command centers and other key sites starting in mid-2022.
The investigation describes a "remarkable partnership" between the U.S. and Ukraine, focusing on intelligence sharing, strategic planning, and technology. The U.S. not only provided tens of billions in military aid but also vital intelligence, enabling Ukraine to carry out long-range, precision strikes, including attacks on Crimea. These strikes, using Western-supplied missiles, have caused civilian casualties, with one incident in Sevastopol in June 2024 resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.
The U.S. Army facility in Wiesbaden, Germany, served as a hub for planning these operations, where American and Ukrainian officers collaborated on selecting "points of interest" for targeting, though they were careful not to appear too provocative. U.S. military advisers were also sent to Ukraine, some of whom worked near the frontlines.
In 2024, the U.S. extended its support by allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for long-range strikes into Russian territory, a significant shift in U.S. policy. Despite occasional tensions over strategy, particularly during Ukraine’s counteroffensive in 2023, this cooperation remains a crucial element in Ukraine's efforts against Russia.
While the U.S. has been a key player in the conflict, Russia continues to assert that Ukraine cannot survive without Western support, and President Vladimir Putin has warned that this foreign aid will only prolong the war without changing its outcome. The Trump administration, in contrast, has engaged with Russia to seek an end to the conflict, with Moscow describing those talks as productive.
The investigation describes a "remarkable partnership" between the U.S. and Ukraine, focusing on intelligence sharing, strategic planning, and technology. The U.S. not only provided tens of billions in military aid but also vital intelligence, enabling Ukraine to carry out long-range, precision strikes, including attacks on Crimea. These strikes, using Western-supplied missiles, have caused civilian casualties, with one incident in Sevastopol in June 2024 resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.
The U.S. Army facility in Wiesbaden, Germany, served as a hub for planning these operations, where American and Ukrainian officers collaborated on selecting "points of interest" for targeting, though they were careful not to appear too provocative. U.S. military advisers were also sent to Ukraine, some of whom worked near the frontlines.
In 2024, the U.S. extended its support by allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for long-range strikes into Russian territory, a significant shift in U.S. policy. Despite occasional tensions over strategy, particularly during Ukraine’s counteroffensive in 2023, this cooperation remains a crucial element in Ukraine's efforts against Russia.
While the U.S. has been a key player in the conflict, Russia continues to assert that Ukraine cannot survive without Western support, and President Vladimir Putin has warned that this foreign aid will only prolong the war without changing its outcome. The Trump administration, in contrast, has engaged with Russia to seek an end to the conflict, with Moscow describing those talks as productive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment