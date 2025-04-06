AAF Completes Adrenaline-Fueled Off-Road Rally Across Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi Route
As reported, the rally kicked off in the morning in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, bringing together participants for a day of high-adrenaline adventure through rugged terrain.
The event was organized to support the development of motor sports in Azerbaijan and to increase public interest-especially in the regions-in the off-road discipline. It also aimed to attract car enthusiasts to the world of rally racing.
Alongside AAF members, numerous off-road enthusiasts and several well-known public figures took part in the rally, making it a vibrant showcase of both sporting skill and community spirit.
The Federation continues to show consistent support for off-road vehicle competitions as part of its broader commitment to expanding motor sports across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment