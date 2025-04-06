Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AAF Completes Adrenaline-Fueled Off-Road Rally Across Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi Route

2025-04-06 05:07:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) successfully concluded its“Offroad” rally of off-road vehicles, which took place along the challenging Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi route, Azernews reports.

As reported, the rally kicked off in the morning in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, bringing together participants for a day of high-adrenaline adventure through rugged terrain.

The event was organized to support the development of motor sports in Azerbaijan and to increase public interest-especially in the regions-in the off-road discipline. It also aimed to attract car enthusiasts to the world of rally racing.

Alongside AAF members, numerous off-road enthusiasts and several well-known public figures took part in the rally, making it a vibrant showcase of both sporting skill and community spirit.

The Federation continues to show consistent support for off-road vehicle competitions as part of its broader commitment to expanding motor sports across the country.

