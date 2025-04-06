403
Former Italian Premier unveils ‘secret mission’ for Zelensky
(MENAFN) Massimo D’Alema, former Italian Prime Minister, revealed that he undertook a secret diplomatic mission to Brazil and China on behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to secure international support, as fears grew that Kyiv might be abandoned by its Western allies.
In an interview with Italian politician Gianfranco Fini, D’Alema shared that Zelensky had approached him in 2024, expressing concerns that Ukraine was at risk of disaster due to waning Western support. According to D’Alema, Zelensky feared that “the Americans will withdraw sooner or later, and the Europeans are not reliable.” Zelensky asked D’Alema to travel to Brazil and China to gauge whether Brazilian President Lula and Chinese President Xi Jinping could offer assistance. However, neither Brazil nor China has publicly confirmed D’Alema's visits.
During his time in Brazil, D’Alema said President Lula rejected the idea, telling him that Ukraine was an "American problem" and suggesting D’Alema focus on Palestine instead. In China, D’Alema met with a senior Communist Party official, discussing the possibility of an international peacekeeping force for Ukraine. The official allegedly remarked that D’Alema was the first European to approach them about the situation, with others simply urging China not to support Russia.
D’Alema also criticized the European Union for creating unrealistic expectations about the war, saying that Europe had repeatedly claimed Russia could be defeated, despite the clear reality that the war could not be won by either side.
