DHS error triggers fear among Ukrainian refugees in U.S.
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) admitted on Friday that it mistakenly sent out deportation warnings to Ukrainian refugees, later retracting the alarming messages and attributing them to an internal error, according to reports.
Several Ukrainian nationals residing in the U.S. under humanitarian parole received emails dated April 3, informing them that their legal protections were being revoked and that they must leave the country within seven days. The notices read, "DHS is now exercising its discretion to terminate your parole," as reported by a news agency. It added, "Unless it expires sooner, your parole will terminate 7 days from the date of this notice."
The notices carried a severe tone, warning recipients not to overstay or face government enforcement, "Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you."
Following media inquiries, DHS confirmed the communications were sent in error. Retraction emails were issued, assuring affected individuals that no action would be taken against their immigration status. “No action will be taken with respect to your parole,” the updated message stated.
As of early 2025, an estimated 240,000 Ukrainian refugees are living in the U.S., many of whom arrived under humanitarian parole or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
