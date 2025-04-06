403
Designing for Connection: Rana Al Kassim on Smart Living and Everyday Rituals
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - The interior expert invites us into a home life shaped by quiet comfort and a design philosophy rooted in connection.
As the founder of The Design Address, Classic Home Interior Decoration, interior designer Rana Al Kassim has built a reputation for blending classical elegance with modern sensibility. Since launching her firm in 2008, she has brought some of the region’s most distinctive residential spaces to life. Today, her work lies at the intersection of timeless aesthetics and intuitive living, seamlessly incorporating Samsung’s connected ecosystem into her daily routines and professional practice.
We sat down with Rana to explore her evolving philosophy, discuss how innovation is reshaping everyday life, and gather insights on how thoughtful touches can add to moments of gatherings and hospitality.
1. Your journey in interior design started in 2008 with Classic Home Interior Decoration. How has your personal style evolved over the years, and what inspires you today?
It’s been a beautiful evolution. I began my career immersed in classical interiors—rich, elegant, and layered. Even then, I loved adding my own twist to rethink traditional approaches. Over the years, as I navigated the tastes of different clients and the pulse of the market, I naturally gravitated towards more contemporary styles. What continues to inspire me is the balance between luxury, sophistication, and innovation. A space should not only look elevated but must feel intuitive, which is why I’ve become drawn to integrating smart technology into the environments I create.
2. With so much emphasis on hosting people at home for social occasions, what’s your ultimate tip for creating a warm and inviting space for guests?
In our culture, hospitality comes from the heart and is about making people feel welcome. Whether it’s a festive occasion or a casual weekend visit, I always start by creating a sense of ease and warmth. Setting the right atmosphere goes a long way. Soft lighting, inviting scents, comfortable seating, and thoughtful touches all make guests feel they truly belong.
In recent years, I’ve also embraced a few ‘smart’ routines that take the pressure off hosting. I usually set the lighting to shift automatically to a warmer tone as evening approaches, which creates a peaceful glow. Sometimes I’ll have soft music playing in the background or visuals on screen that help set the theme. While preparing food, I rely on my Bespoke fridge to help me stay organised as I cook, and I often follow recipes directly on my Samsung device.
Even simple things like doing laundry or checking in on appliances are handled through connected routines, freeing me up to enjoy the moment. These small habits, now part of my everyday flow, transform how calm and ready I feel when visitors enter the door.
3. You’ve personally experienced Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem. What’s one AI-driven feature in Samsung’s home appliances that has transformed your daily life, especially during Ramadan preparations?
I genuinely discover something new every time I use a Samsung feature, and it keeps surprising me in the best way. One of my absolute favourites is the Smart Hub on the Neo QLED 8K TV. What really impresses me is how it learns the types of things we enjoy and curates’ content that fits in perfectly with our preferences. Depending on the time of day, we might watch a spiritual programme, a cooking show for inspiration, or have traditional music in the evening to create a calming atmosphere. Instead of jumping between apps or trying to find something suitable, it’s all right there. It becomes part of my home’s natural flow—always present but never overwhelming.
4. As an industry expert, where do you see the future of AI in interior design? Could AI-driven homes eventually become the standard for luxury living?
Absolutely. While I’m still in the exploratory phase with AI, its potential is already clear to me. Luxury is now all about how a space supports and adapts to your lifestyle. AI allows us to personalise environments in real time, from automated lighting scenes that change throughout the day to climate control that anticipates your comfort levels.
These kinds of features are even more important when you have guests over. For example, I can schedule the lights to dim and shift to a warmer tone in the evening, creating a calming ambiance without any effort. The temperature and air quality adjust depending on how many people are in the room, and the appliances sync with my daily rhythm. It’s these subtle, intelligent layers that make a home feel truly responsive—and I believe that’s where the future of upscale living is headed.
5. If you had to design a ‘Smart Majlis’ specifically for Middle Eastern households using Samsung’s AI-powered ecosystem, what key elements would you incorporate to create a harmonious balance between comfort, tradition, and innovation?
For me, a smart majlis would centre on serenity and togetherness, values that resonate not just during Ramadan, but year-round. I’d bring in The Frame TV’s ambient displays to feature cultural visuals or play soft traditional music that sets the mood. Climate control would work in the background to make sure everyone is comfortable, while SmartThings allows us to adjust lighting, sound, and temperature with minimal effort. The idea is to blend tradition and modernity naturally, so technology enhances the atmosphere without ever taking over.
6. A perfect weekend evening at home—what does it look like for you? Any special rituals or personal touches that make it meaningful?
A perfect evening begins with prayer, followed by a shared meal with family—simple but deeply meaningful. I love setting the tone with a beautifully arranged table, soft lighting, and calming background music that’s often curated through the SmartThings app. After iftar is a time for reflection and storytelling, and we usually wind down watching a programme we can all enjoy together. There’s a quiet rhythm to nights like these—a sense of connection, both spiritual and emotional. Technology stays in the background, allowing us to be fully present.
Whether she’s hosting, designing, or unwinding with family, Rana Al Kassim shows that when tradition meets thoughtful tech, even the simplest moments at home can feel effortlessly elevated.
