Moi To Participate In Security Coverage Of Manchester Derby Today

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) are set to participate in the security coverage of Sunday's match between Manchester City and Manchester United, as part of the English Premier League competition.

In a statement issued yesterday, the MoI highlighted that the participation is intended to share expertise and benefit from the talents that Qatari security personnel have acquired in the areas of securing sporting and mega events. It indicated that the participation aims to reinforce international cooperation, demonstrating the consistent successes of Qatari security forces, which have garnered broad global commendation.