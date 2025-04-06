MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, April 6 - Press ReleaseApril 6, 2025

Tulfo concerned over situation of Filipinos in Taiwan

Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo expressed concern over the situation of Filipinos in Taiwan amid the escalating tensions between Taiwan and China due to Beijing's military drills.

As such, Tulfo immediately contacted Cheloy Garafil, the Chairperson and Resident Representative of the Manila Economic & Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan, to inquire about their contingency plan in case of an attack there.

Garafil mentioned that there are 80,000 "shelters" in Taiwan that Filipinos could seek refuge in if needed. These shelters can accommodate up to 40 million people.

She further stated that the number of shelters is more than enough, as Taiwan's total population is only about 23 million, with over 200,000 Filipinos, including OFWs, professionals, and students.

Garafil assured that these shelters are available in various parts of Taiwan and that people there have access to an online application where they can find the nearest shelter to stay in.

The Senator from Isabela and Davao also asked Garafil if they are prepared for the possible repatriation of Filipinos in Taiwan.

Garafil said they have already identified exit points in case of chaos in the country, and all means of transportation are ready to bring Filipinos back home. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), she said, have also assured them that they are prepared to arrange aircraft and ships to dock at the ports there.

Likewise, Sen. Raffy also contacted Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who confirmed that they have been preparing for this scenario for two years, in coordination with the AFP and various government agencies.

Cacdac added that they already have a contingency manual with a whole-of-government approach, and they have allies who are ready to assist in times of need.

Sen. Tulfo's office also continues to coordinate with the AFP for their preparations for potential events.

Because of this situation, Sen. Raffy believes that the Philippines should strengthen its defense by allocating 5% of the country's GDP towards military modernization.

"Sa Singapore nalang halimbawa, na malayong mas maliit ang land area kumpara sa Pilipinas, naglalaan sila ng hanggang 6% ng kanilang GDP para sa kanilang military spending.

"Kaya sana ay huwag magpadalos-dalos ang China sa nangyayari ngayon sa pagitan nila at ng Taiwan, at huwag din sanang madamay ang Pilipinas sa anuman ang kanilang pinaplano," he said.

"Tulad ng sinabi ng Malacañang, karapatan ng Pilipinas na dumepensa kapag kinailangan, at mas lalong lalaki ang problema ng Tsina kapag napilitan ang US na panindigan ang kanilang Mutual Defense Treaty sa pagitan nila at ng ating bansa kung sakali mang dinamay nila ang Pilipinas," he added.

Finally, Tulfo said: "Sana ay maging mahinahon ang lahat."

Sen. Raffy, ikinabahala ang sitwasyon ng mga Pinoy sa Taiwan

Ikinabahala ni Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo ang kalagayan ng mga Pinoy sa Taiwan sa gitna ng tumitinding tensyon sa pagitan ng Taiwan at China dahil sa military drills ng Beijing.

Kaya agad tinawagan ni Sen. Tulfo si Cheloy Garafil, ang Chairperson and Resident Representative ng Manila Economic & Cultural Office (MECO) sa Taiwan, para alamin ang kanilang contingency plan sakaling magkaroon ng pag-atake roon.

Sinabi ni Garafil na mayroong 80,000 "shelters" sa Taiwan na maaaring matuluyan ng mga kababayan natin doon kapag kinailangan. Nasa 40-million katao ang kaya nitong i-accomodate.

Dagdag pa ni Garafil, sobra-sobra nga raw ang nasabing shelters dahil tinatayang 23 million lamang ang total population ng Taiwan -- mahigit 200,000 dito ang mga Pinoy kabilang ang mga OFWs, professionals at mga estudyante.

Siniguro ni Garafil na available ang shelters sa iba't-ibang parte ng Taiwan at mayroon ding access sa online application ang mga tao roon kung saan makikita nila ang pinakamalapit na shelter na maaari nilang tuluyan.

Tinanong din ni Sen. Idol si Garafil kung handa sila sa posibleng repatriation sa hanay ng mga Pinoy sa Taiwan.

Ayon kay Garafil, may identified na silang exit points kung magkagulo man sa bansa, at nakahanda na rin ang lahat ng means of transportation para maiuwi sa bansa ang mga kababayan natin.

Siniguro rin daw ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa kanila na handa silang mag-arrange para sa aircraft and ships na dadaong sa mga ports doon.

Kasunod nito ay nakipag-ugnayan din si Sen. Raffy kay Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Sec. Hans Leo Cacdac at sinabi nito katunayan ay dalawang taon na raw nilang pinaghahandaan ito kasama ang AFP at iba't-ibang ahensya ng ating pamahalaan.

Dagdag ni Cacdac, mayroon na rin silang contigency manual na may whole of government approach, at may mga allies din tayong malalapitan na handang tumulong sa oras na kailangan.

Patuloy din na nakikipag-ugnayan ang tanggapan ni Sen. Tulfo sa AFP para sa kanilang paghahanda sa mga maaaring mangyari.

Dahil sa pangyayaring ito, naniniwala si Sen. Raffy na dapat nating palakasin ang ating depensa sa pamamagitan ng paggastos ng 5% ng ating GDP patungo sa military modernization.

"Sa Singapore nalang halimbawa, na malayong mas maliit ang land area kumpara sa Pilipinas, naglalaan sila ng hanggang 6% ng kanilang GDP para sa kanilang military spending.

"Kaya sana ay huwag magpadalos-dalos ang China sa nangyayari ngayon sa pagitan nila at ng Taiwan, at huwag din sanang madamay ang Pilipinas sa anuman ang kanilang pinaplano," saad niya.

"Tulad ng sinabi ng Malacañang, karapatan ng Pilipinas na dumepensa kapag kinailangan, at mas lalong lalaki ang problema ng Tsina kapag napilitan ang US na panindigan ang kanilang Mutual Defense Treaty sa pagitan nila at ng ating bansa kung sakali mang dinamay nila ang Pilipinas," Dagdag ni Tulfo.

Sa huli, sinabi niya na "sana ay maging mahinahon ang lahat."

