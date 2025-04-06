Rohit Roy Announces 'Swabhimaan 2' On His 30Th Professional Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Rohit Roy first faced the camera as Rishabh Malhotra in the blockbuster Doordarshan serial 'Swabhimaan'. As Mahesh Bhatt's directorial completed 30 years of release, Rohit made an exciting announcement.

Rohit revealed that the drama is all set to get a sequel soon, 'Swabhimaan 2'.

Dropping a few memorable snippets from the serial, Rohit penned on his official Instagram handle, "It's my BIRTHDAY again today!! My PROFESSIONAL one of course!! 30 years back today, the 6th of April, 1995, Swabhimaan released on Doordarshan and took the country by storm...And Rishabh Malhotra was born!"

Thanking the fans for all the love, Rohit wrote, "3 decades later, the love keeps pouring in. I cannot ever thank my fans enough for the continued love and affection! 30 years is a long time to love someone and for that I'm eternally grateful. I will never be able to repay you in this lifetime. I am what I am today because of you'll and that love. Yours truly, Rishabh Malhotra," along with a red heart emoji.

Announcing the sequel to the popular television serial, Rohit added, "PS: Swabhimaan 2 coming soon !!!"

While the details of the sequel are not available yet, it would be exciting to see how the story moves forward, and if Rohit is seen representing his role as Rishabh Malhotra in it.

'Swaabhimaan' reveals the story of an attractive woman - Svetlana (Kitu Gidwani) - who finds herself in a battle where there are no real winners. Insecurity, suspicion, and fear threaten to erode her vivacious spirit as she struggles to come to terms with her position - that of a pampered mistress whose tycoon patron Keshav Malhotra dies leaving her to cope with the ugly aftermath of the tragedy.

Abhimanyu Singh, Anju Mahendru, Deepak Parashar, Nishi Malhotra, Kunika, Channa Ruparel, Vinod Pandey, Prabha Sinha, and Sheetal Thakkar were a part of the project's primary cast.