Grassroots To Global Leadership: BJP Leaders Express Pride On ‘Sthapna Diwas’

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 45th 'Sthapna Diwas', the party's President J.P. Nadda, hoisted the party flag on Sunday at the central office in Delhi, marking a significant moment in the party's journey.

Thousands of party workers gathered at the BJP headquarters to celebrate this momentous occasion, showing their unwavering support for the party and its leadership.

"Under the guidance of PM Modi, BJP is not just a political party but a revolution of people's help and service," said Bansuri Swaraj, a key leader of the party.

"We are moving towards fulfilling the pledge of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). I extend my best wishes to all the incredible voters and party workers of the BJP on this foundation day," Bansuri Swara added.

The BJP, which was established on April 6, 1980, continues to grow and expand its influence across the country.

Virendra Sachdeva, State BJP President, emphasised the party's journey, saying: "The journey started on April 6, 1980, and today, under the leadership of PM Modi and President J.P. Nadda, the Lotus symbol is blooming in every region of our country. BJP has consistently worked in favour of society, promoting the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with all, development for all)."

In a heartwarming tribute, BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht remarked: "This is a party that has risen from the grassroots to the top. I am truly grateful to our leadership, both at the organisational and central levels, for bringing us to where we are today."

BJP MP Harsh Malhotra further added: "The world's largest political party began its journey as the Janata Sangh in 1951, eventually emerging as the BJP on April 6, 1980. Rooted in ideology, the BJP has today grown into a formidable force, which is why the NDA is in power across 21 states today."

The celebrations at the central office saw the presence of several key party leaders, including BJP's National General Secretary, B.L. Santosh, and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Delhi's Cabinet Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also attended the event, marking the unity and strength of the party across the nation.