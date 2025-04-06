IPL 2025: The Skill Archer Brings Into The Game Is Totally Different, Says Sandeep

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, April 6 (IANS) After Rajasthan Royals secured a 50-run win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, veteran pacer Sandeep Sharma lauded Jofra Archer for picking crucial figures of 3-25, adding that the skill he brings to a team or in a game makes him stand apart from others.

In matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, Archer gave away 76 and 33 runs, respectively, without taking a wicket. Archer was at his best self to castle Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the opening over of PBKS' chase, before coming back to remove Arshdeep Singh at the back end to lead RR's demolition job of PBKS.

"In the first two matches, your nerves are there. But we always knew he's world-class; the skill he brings to the table or into the game is totally different; very few bring that. The management had confidence the day he gets that one over, one wicket or two good overs, that will boost his confidence.

"He's one of the toughest bowlers to face or play. It was just our fourth game; with more games, he'll get better and better. Earlier, when he went for runs, his length was different; now his lengths are different. That's what champions do; they change quickly (depending on) what is needed and that's what he did," said Sandeep.

Sandeep himself finished with figures of 2-21 in his four overs, as RR defended 205 with ease. What stood out about his spell was his usage of slower balls and yorkers in outsmarting Suryansh Shedge and Shashank Singh. The pacer revealed how inputs of RR batters about the pitch helped him devise plans accordingly.

"Because we bowled in the second half, we had an advantage of taking some feedback from our batters; that was massively helpful. Bowling back of a length, hitting top of off was our plan, as hitting was tough. That's what our spinners also tried to do. Balls bowled on the back of a length were skidding and keeping low.

"We observed this when we batted; we read the pitch faster than the other team. During the time out, we spoke to the batters and took feedback from them on what's tough to hit and what kind of deliveries are tough to convert into boundary balls, and we cut down on those balls on this wicket," he added.

RR, captained by Sanju Samson, will next take on the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.