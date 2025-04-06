ANAMA Employee Injured In Mine Explosion In Jabrayil

MENAFN - AzerNews) A mine explosion occurred in the village of Mehdili, located in the liberated Jabrayil region, according to a statement by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA),reports.

The incident involved ANAMA employee Heydar Ali oglu Khankishiyev, born in 1991, who was injured by the detonation of an anti-personnel mine while carrying out his duties.

As a result, Khankishiyev's right ankle was amputated. He was promptly evacuated to the district hospital, and his condition is reported as satisfactory.

Since the end of the Second Garabagh War, 388 individuals in Azerbaijan have fallen victim to landmine explosions, according to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

Of the total number of victims during the post-conflict period, 70 people have lost their lives, including 55 civilians and 15 military personnel.

Additionally, 318 individuals have been injured, comprising 149 civilians and 169 service members.

The figures highlight the ongoing threat posed by landmines in liberated territories and underline the urgent need for continued demining efforts to ensure civilian safety and support reconstruction.