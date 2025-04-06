RE: VT 103 In Cavendish

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VT Route 103 in Cavendish is now open again. Please drive safe Vermont.

Boston, Daniel via DPS <...>Saturday, April 5, 2025 9:06 PMDPS - Roadway Alert <...>VT 103 in Cavendish

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 103 is fully closed in the area of Cutoff Rd in Cavendish due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.