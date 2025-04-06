Russia Keeps One Combat-Ready Missile Carrier In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) One enemy warship armed with cruise missiles remains on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook on Sunday, April 6, Ukrinform reports.

“There is one enemy warship in the Black Sea; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the report says.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy warships, which are three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

In the past 24 hours, vessels have transited the Kerch Strait serving the interests of the Russian Federation. Six vessels headed towards the Black Sea, while three vessels sailed towards the Azov Sea, one of which was bound for the Bosphorus Strait.

Illustrative photo