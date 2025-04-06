403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
$1.8 Billion Consumption Potential: VDO.AI Brings Industry Leaders Together to Decode Gen Z Advertising
(MENAFN- VDO.AI)
[April 4, 2025, Gurugram, Haryana] – VDO.AI, a leading global video advertising platform successfully hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion on the evolving landscape of advertising for Gen Z. The event brought together industry experts, brand leaders, and digital marketing professionals to decode the unique behavioral patterns of this digitally native generation and explore innovative engagement strategies.
The roundtable was anchored by insights from a recent VDO.AI research study, which surveyed over 250 Gen Z respondents on their preferences and interactions with digital advertising. The study revealed compelling trends:
• 60% of Gen Z disengage from irrelevant or overly personalized advertising experiences
• Only 9.6% express brand loyalty, prioritizing price and trends over long-term affinity
• 43% raise concerns over data tracking and privacy
• Brand experience, rather than product quality or cost, is a top priority for 5% of respondents
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, opened the discussion by highlighting the company’s role in shaping the future of video advertising“ “At VDO.AI, our mission is to transform advertising from an interruption into an interaction. By leveraging advanced technology and direct consumer insights from our 2,000+ global publisher partnerships, we create compelling ad experiences that resonate with modern audien”es,” he stated.
Akshay Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer at VDO.AI, emphasized the market potential of Gen Z, citing their $1.8 trillion consumption opportunity by 2035. He stressed the need for brands to innovate with immersive, AI-powered, and hyperlocal advertising experiences to effectively capture this audience’s attention.
The roundtable featured distinguished industry leaders - Arpita Gandotra, AVP Marketing, Reliance Digital Retail; Varun Sethuraman, Business Head, Nestle; Anshuman Goenka, Global Director - Incubation Brands, Bacardi; Sneha Jha, Head of Media and CLM, KFC; Sakshi Malhotra, Head - Digital Marketing & D2C, PNB MetLife; Anuj Somani, Senior Marketing Manager, Volvo Cars; Karan Kumar, CMO, Hero Realty; Jitendra Choudhary, Head of Digital, Honasa Consumer Ltd (Mamaearth) and Himanshu Sirohi, Head of Digital Marketing & Credit Card Business, Apollo 24x7, discussing the critical factors influencing Gen Z’s purchasing behavio .
Key takeaways included:
• Repetition no longer builds reputation
AI-driven content optimization is redefining audience targeting and personalization.
• Brand experience is paramount, with digital-first touchpoints shaping consumer trust and preference.
As the session concluded, the speakers emphasized the importance of a strategic shift in advertising to remain relevant in an era of reduced attention spans but heightened consumer discernment.
This insightful discussion reaffirmed VDO.AI’s commitment to pioneering advertising solutions that align with evolving consumer expectations. The company continues to push the boundaries of interactive and immersive advertising to drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.
About VDO.AI
VDO.AI is a global video advertising technology company that powers video experiences across premium publisher networks. With cutting-edge AI and data-driven insights, VDO.AI helps brands create high-impact ad campaigns that drive engagement and conversions.
[April 4, 2025, Gurugram, Haryana] – VDO.AI, a leading global video advertising platform successfully hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion on the evolving landscape of advertising for Gen Z. The event brought together industry experts, brand leaders, and digital marketing professionals to decode the unique behavioral patterns of this digitally native generation and explore innovative engagement strategies.
The roundtable was anchored by insights from a recent VDO.AI research study, which surveyed over 250 Gen Z respondents on their preferences and interactions with digital advertising. The study revealed compelling trends:
• 60% of Gen Z disengage from irrelevant or overly personalized advertising experiences
• Only 9.6% express brand loyalty, prioritizing price and trends over long-term affinity
• 43% raise concerns over data tracking and privacy
• Brand experience, rather than product quality or cost, is a top priority for 5% of respondents
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, opened the discussion by highlighting the company’s role in shaping the future of video advertising“ “At VDO.AI, our mission is to transform advertising from an interruption into an interaction. By leveraging advanced technology and direct consumer insights from our 2,000+ global publisher partnerships, we create compelling ad experiences that resonate with modern audien”es,” he stated.
Akshay Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer at VDO.AI, emphasized the market potential of Gen Z, citing their $1.8 trillion consumption opportunity by 2035. He stressed the need for brands to innovate with immersive, AI-powered, and hyperlocal advertising experiences to effectively capture this audience’s attention.
The roundtable featured distinguished industry leaders - Arpita Gandotra, AVP Marketing, Reliance Digital Retail; Varun Sethuraman, Business Head, Nestle; Anshuman Goenka, Global Director - Incubation Brands, Bacardi; Sneha Jha, Head of Media and CLM, KFC; Sakshi Malhotra, Head - Digital Marketing & D2C, PNB MetLife; Anuj Somani, Senior Marketing Manager, Volvo Cars; Karan Kumar, CMO, Hero Realty; Jitendra Choudhary, Head of Digital, Honasa Consumer Ltd (Mamaearth) and Himanshu Sirohi, Head of Digital Marketing & Credit Card Business, Apollo 24x7, discussing the critical factors influencing Gen Z’s purchasing behavio .
Key takeaways included:
• Repetition no longer builds reputation
AI-driven content optimization is redefining audience targeting and personalization.
• Brand experience is paramount, with digital-first touchpoints shaping consumer trust and preference.
As the session concluded, the speakers emphasized the importance of a strategic shift in advertising to remain relevant in an era of reduced attention spans but heightened consumer discernment.
This insightful discussion reaffirmed VDO.AI’s commitment to pioneering advertising solutions that align with evolving consumer expectations. The company continues to push the boundaries of interactive and immersive advertising to drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.
About VDO.AI
VDO.AI is a global video advertising technology company that powers video experiences across premium publisher networks. With cutting-edge AI and data-driven insights, VDO.AI helps brands create high-impact ad campaigns that drive engagement and conversions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment